Crisis in Darfur: Al-Fashir's Children on the Brink of Catastrophe

Malnutrition rates have surged in the besieged city of al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur region, putting thousands of children at risk of death. The United Nations highlights a humanitarian emergency, citing collapsed health facilities and severe food shortages amid ongoing conflicts and limited funding for aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of children are facing imminent risk of death with malnutrition surging in al-Fashir, a city under siege in Sudan's Darfur region. According to four United Nations agencies, malnutrition rates have skyrocketed as more than 250,000 civilians are cut off from essentials like food and healthcare.

In a region where the Sudanese army is battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, wellness services have disintegrated. Humanitarian agencies report severe acute malnutrition is untreated as conflict continues to ravage Darfur, noted as the last stronghold for the Sudanese army.

With over 30 million people in dire need, insufficient funding further strains the effort to provide aid. The $4.2 billion sought in the 2025 U.N. Humanitarian Response Plan remains largely unmet, exacerbating the crisis in a region marked by catastrophic hunger and ruined infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

