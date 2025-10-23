Wall Street Wobbles Amid Tesla Stumbles and Trade Tensions
Wall Street experienced modest gains on Thursday, with Tesla's disappointing third-quarter profit playing a significant role. Tech stocks showed resilience, gaining slightly, while energy and quantum computing firms leaped as crude prices rose and government talks inspired investor optimism. Overall, economic uncertainty continues amid lingering trade tensions and a data drought.
Wall Street's performance on Thursday was largely influenced by underwhelming earnings reports from key companies, including Tesla and IBM. Despite Tesla's 5% drop in shares following a third-quarter profit miss, tech giants managed to hold their ground, contributing to a marginal rise in the markets.
Bargain hunters were quick to capitalize on tech stocks, with the 'Magnificent Seven' such as Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta, showing slight increases. Meanwhile, Honeywell's upward profit forecast buoyed the Dow, offsetting IBM's decline caused by its slowing cloud software segment.
As the U.S.-China trade tensions exacerbate and the government's data shutdown leaves investors scrambling, the market remains cautious, awaiting critical signs from economic indicators like Friday's core CPI report and potential Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
