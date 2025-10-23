Left Menu

Defence Procurement Revolution: Introducing the DPM 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 to streamline revenue procurement for the armed forces, effective from November 1. The revised manual introduces transparency, efficiency, and opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups in defence manufacturing, aligning with finance ministry provisions and easing business processes.

  • India

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a transformative manual aimed at simplifying the revenue procurement process for India's armed forces. The Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 is set to take effect from November 1, marking a significant update to regulations not revised since 2009.

With the new manual, the defence ministry aims to streamline approximately Rs 1 lakh crore in annual procurement for the three services and related establishments. The manual is expected to enhance operational readiness by simplifying procedures and increasing uniformity across the system, Singh affirmed.

Furthermore, the updated DPM seeks to foster fairness and transparency, offering new business opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups in defence technology. Aligning with recent finance ministry policies, it modifies key provisions to hasten decision-making and ease of doing business, including relaxed liquidated damages for indigenisation projects.

