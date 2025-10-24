Left Menu

European Leaders Vow Support for Ukraine's Future

European leaders have committed to funding Ukraine's financial needs in 2026 and 2027. Discussions on the financing details will occur in December. The European Commission has been tasked with presenting options to ensure Kyiv can continue defending itself and pursuing peace against Russian aggression.

European leaders have pledged to address Ukraine's financial requirements for the years 2026 and 2027, announcing that discussions on how to fulfill this commitment will take place in December, according to Antonio Costa, the chairman of the leaders. The European Commission has been charged with devising strategies for providing the necessary financial support to Kyiv, as Costa articulated during a news conference.

The leaders have emphasized the urgency of the situation, requesting the Commission to propose options promptly so Ukraine can maintain its defense capabilities and pursue peace in the coming years. Costa underscored the importance of ensuring Ukraine has the necessary resources to withstand Russian aggression and achieve a durable peace.

Costa further noted that the technical, legal, and financial aspects of Europe's assistance would be deliberated in detail during the December European Council session, as the continent strives to support Ukraine's ongoing struggle for sovereignty.

