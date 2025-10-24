Oil Prices Spike Amidst New Sanctions on Russia
Oil prices surged over 5% following new sanctions on Russian companies amid the Ukraine war, boosting energy shares and stock market indexes. The sanctions targeted major firms, including Rosneft and Lukoil. Meanwhile, Wall Street saw gains with anticipation of a Trump-Xi meeting easing trade tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:27 IST
Oil prices jumped significantly, hitting a two-week high after Washington imposed fresh sanctions on key Russian oil companies, fueling a rally in energy stocks worldwide.
In addition to sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, the European Union banned Russian LNG imports, further escalating tensions.
Wall Street responded positively as anticipation builds for a meeting between U.S. President Trump and China's Xi Jinping, potentially cooling a trade war, while stocks saw buoyancy from strong earnings reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- oil prices
- sanctions
- Russia
- Rosneft
- Lukoil
- stocks
- Trump
- Xi Jinping
- energy shares
- trade tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision
Security Scare Near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo Ahead of Trump's Visit
Diplomatic Overtures: Trump and Xi at APEC in South Korea
Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Ends Talks with Canada Over Ad Controversy
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Asia Tour and Trade Talks