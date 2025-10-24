Delhi Chokes: Rising Air Pollution Triggers Emergency Measures
Delhi's air quality has plummeted, with several regions marked 'Very Poor' according to the Air Quality Index. The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 2 is enacted, urging agencies to intensify pollution-curbing measures. Severe levels reported in Anand Vihar and Akshardham, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.
Delhi's air quality took a significant dip on Friday morning, with several areas in the 'Very Poor' category, prompting urgent interventions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 2. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) marked the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 292 at 8 am.
Specific areas like RK Puram recorded an AQI of 316, and Patparganj reached 323. More alarming figures came from Bawana (347), Burari (334), Ashok Vihar (320), and Jahangirpuri (348). Notably, the ITO area showed similar distress at 316, while India Gate's zone was at a relatively better 254. Around AIIMS, the AQI was at 295, but alarmingly surged to 403 near Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar, placing them in the 'Severe' category. In contrast, Dhaula Kuan showed a 'Poor' reading at 257.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) swiftly imposed Stage 2 of GRAP in the National Capital Region. The directive requested that all actions under GRAP Stage I and II be meticulously implemented and monitored to prevent further deterioration. Agencies were urged to maintain stringent oversight, enhancing dust mitigation and conducting daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on roads. Additional suggestions included raising parking fees and increasing transit services frequency to manage commuting emissions. The CAQM emphasized adapting measures as per their comprehensive policy to effectively curtail pollution levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
