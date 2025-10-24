Gujarat Duo Nabbed in Rs 7 Lakh Cyber Fraud

In a significant move against rising cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police's West District apprehended two suspects from Gujarat in connection with a 'digital arrest' scam. The suspects allegedly defrauded a government employee of Rs 7 lakh, revealing a complex financial trail across multiple states.

The main suspects, Soyebbhai Multani, a former tractor salesman, and Aslambhai Multani, a dairy farmer, were tracked down in Surendranagar, Gujarat, as part of an interstate operation. The operation spanned Jharkhand and Gujarat, uncovering disturbing details of the fraud network.

According to the complaint by Debjani Das Choudhary, a nursing officer, she was deceived into believing she was under investigation for her alleged involvement in the Naresh Goyal Money Laundering Case. Manipulated through fake surveillance, she transferred Rs 7 lakh to accounts linked to the scam, which involved multiple accomplices and dummy accounts across state borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)