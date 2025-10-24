Left Menu

Gujarat Duo Nabbed in Rs 7 Lakh Cyber Fraud

Delhi Police arrests two individuals from Gujarat in a 'digital arrest' scam defrauding a government employee of Rs 7 lakh. The accused were caught following an interstate investigation, revealing the scam's financial channels across states, leading to more linked cyber fraud complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:22 IST
Arrested two individuals in Digital arrest scam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against rising cyber fraud, the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police's West District apprehended two suspects from Gujarat in connection with a 'digital arrest' scam. The suspects allegedly defrauded a government employee of Rs 7 lakh, revealing a complex financial trail across multiple states.

The main suspects, Soyebbhai Multani, a former tractor salesman, and Aslambhai Multani, a dairy farmer, were tracked down in Surendranagar, Gujarat, as part of an interstate operation. The operation spanned Jharkhand and Gujarat, uncovering disturbing details of the fraud network.

According to the complaint by Debjani Das Choudhary, a nursing officer, she was deceived into believing she was under investigation for her alleged involvement in the Naresh Goyal Money Laundering Case. Manipulated through fake surveillance, she transferred Rs 7 lakh to accounts linked to the scam, which involved multiple accomplices and dummy accounts across state borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

