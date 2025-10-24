Left Menu

Controversial RAS Officer Suspended Amid Petrol Pump Scandal

RAS officer Chhotu Lal Sharma faces suspension after a public controversy involving a slap incident at a petrol pump. CCTV footage led to his immediate suspension. Meanwhile, two transport officers were also suspended following a deadly bus fire incident in Jaisalmer, killing 20 people.

The state government has taken decisive action by suspending Chhotu Lal Sharma, a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, following a public outcry over his conduct at a petrol pump. As stated in an official order, Sharma's suspension is effective immediately.

According to the order released late Thursday by the Personnel department, Sharma will report to the Secretariat in Jaipur during the suspension. The suspension, sanctioned by the Governor, is part of administrative measures following the fallout from CCTV footage showing a confrontation at a CNG pump.

Amid this turmoil, the state government has also suspended Chittorgarh DTO Surendra Singh Gehlot and Transport Office officer Chunnilal. This follows a tragic incident involving a bus fire near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer that left 20 people dead and several injured.

