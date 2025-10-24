Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's First Female PM Navigates Diplomacy Under Pressure

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi leads a new coalition, aiming to bolster Japan's defense but faces challenges with a fragile government. Partnering with the Japan Innovation Party, she's set for crucial talks with President Trump. Her leadership may redefine Japan's military stance amid diplomatic pressures from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:34 IST
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's First Female PM Navigates Diplomacy Under Pressure
Sanae Takaichi

Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has taken office amidst a backdrop of diplomatic challenges. Forming a coalition with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi is poised to expand Japan's military capabilities, pushing for increased defense spending.

Takaichi's government, however, lacks a solid majority in parliament, potentially hindering her agenda. Her upcoming meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump will be crucial. With both eyes on regional security, particularly regarding China, Takaichi must navigate complex international waters.

China has expressed concerns over Takaichi's intentions, urging Japan to adhere to its pacifist constitution. As Takaichi prepares for these high-stakes discussions, her political agility will be put to the test, balancing domestic limitations with international expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.

Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Mod...

 India
2
Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
4
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025