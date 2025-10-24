Sanae Takaichi: Japan's First Female PM Navigates Diplomacy Under Pressure

Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has taken office amidst a backdrop of diplomatic challenges. Forming a coalition with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi is poised to expand Japan's military capabilities, pushing for increased defense spending.

Takaichi's government, however, lacks a solid majority in parliament, potentially hindering her agenda. Her upcoming meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump will be crucial. With both eyes on regional security, particularly regarding China, Takaichi must navigate complex international waters.

China has expressed concerns over Takaichi's intentions, urging Japan to adhere to its pacifist constitution. As Takaichi prepares for these high-stakes discussions, her political agility will be put to the test, balancing domestic limitations with international expectations.

