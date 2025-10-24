Left Menu

Japan's Energy Future: Nuclear and Solar at the Forefront

Japan's newly-elected prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, emphasizes the importance of domestically-produced nuclear power and perovskite solar cells. The nation aims to deploy next-generation reactors and fusion energy to advance its energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:55 IST
Japan's Energy Future: Nuclear and Solar at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant policy announcement, Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, underscored the critical role of domestically-produced energy sources in the nation's future.

Speaking to parliament, Takaichi highlighted nuclear power and perovskite solar cells as key components of Japan's energy strategy, ensuring energy security and sustainability.

Furthermore, she outlined plans for the early deployment of next-generation innovative reactors and the rollout of fusion energy, aiming to embrace cutting-edge technologies for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.

Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Mod...

 India
2
Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
4
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025