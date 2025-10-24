Japan's Energy Future: Nuclear and Solar at the Forefront
Japan's newly-elected prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, emphasizes the importance of domestically-produced nuclear power and perovskite solar cells. The nation aims to deploy next-generation reactors and fusion energy to advance its energy sector.
In a significant policy announcement, Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, underscored the critical role of domestically-produced energy sources in the nation's future.
Speaking to parliament, Takaichi highlighted nuclear power and perovskite solar cells as key components of Japan's energy strategy, ensuring energy security and sustainability.
Furthermore, she outlined plans for the early deployment of next-generation innovative reactors and the rollout of fusion energy, aiming to embrace cutting-edge technologies for a sustainable future.
