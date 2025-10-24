BJP's Bold Prediction and Modi's Fiery Remarks Shake Bihar Poll Scene

In a campaign boost for the BJP, party MP Ravi Kishan confidently forecasted that the NDA will achieve a sweeping victory, clinching over 170 seats in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for November 6 and 11. Calling it an unprecedented historic win, Kishan set high expectations for his party's performance.

Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Congress during a public rally in Begusarai, condemning the party's past treatment of former Congress president Sitaram Kesri. Modi accused Congress of disrespecting Kesri, a prominent leader from Bihar, citing an incident where he was allegedly imprisoned in a bathroom and ousted from his role, reflecting Congress's disregard for Dalit leaders.

Amidst these developments, JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav maintained a focus on the electorate's role in the impending elections. He acknowledged the prime influence of voter sentiment, stating that only time will unveil the victorious party following the announcement of results on November 14. Yadav asserted his party's dedication to serving Bihar's populace, irrespective of the competition.