Meticulous Preparations Underway for Jubilee Hills By-election
Election officials, led by General Observer Ranjit Kumar Singh, conduct a detailed inspection of arrangements for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. The focus remains on ensuring security, transparency, and adherence to Election Commission guidelines. Candidates from major parties prepare for polling on November 11, with results expected on November 14.
- Country:
- India
General Observer Ranjit Kumar Singh has instructed election officials to ensure meticulous and foolproof arrangements at the Distribution, Reception, and Counting Centre for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. This directive aligns with the Election Commission of India's strict guidelines for managing election materials distribution and counting processes.
On Friday, senior officials, including District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan and Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi, conducted a thorough inspection at Kotha Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium. They scrutinized logistics and security plans to guarantee the safe handling of EVMs and VVPATs, and held discussions with officials to enhance transparency in the process.
The by-election, prompted by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath, will be contested by major candidates, including Congress's V Naveen Yadav, BRS's Sunitha, and BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy. The election will see polling on November 11, with results expected by November 14, aiming for a fair voting process as overseen by appointed observers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
