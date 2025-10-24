Chandigarh Police Crack Complex Murder Case in Record Time

In a remarkable breakthrough, Chandigarh Police have swiftly solved a blind murder case, arresting three individuals, including the alleged mastermind, within a few days, officials announced on Friday. The case is linked to an FIR dated October 21, 2025, filed at Police Station Sarangpur under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was submitted by Neha, who reported her brother, a professional welder, missing since October 15.

Following Neha's missing report on October 18, the victim was discovered deceased and decomposed near Patiala Ki Rao Choo Bridge in Village Dhanas on October 19. A post-mortem examination was carried out at GMSH-16 on October 21. In light of the case's gravity, special police units were constituted to expedite the investigation. These teams scrutinized nearby CCTV footage, analyzed call records, and conducted raids on suspected hideouts, which facilitated significant breakthroughs in the case.

The authorities arrested two suspects, Sonu alias Bunty (19) and Suraj alias Kancha (20), both residents of Dhanas, presenting them in court on October 23. The court sanctioned a three-day police remand for further questioning. Subsequent to their disclosure, police arrested the third suspect, Harsh alias Chunni Lal (19), also from Dhanas.

The investigation unveiled crucial evidence such as the blood-stained glass used in the attack, stones, clothes, and the victim's mobile phone, retrieved from the suspects. Suraj alias Kancha is purported to be the crime's mastermind. Initial findings suggest the accused attempted to rob the victim. Failing that, they allegedly forced him to drink alcohol, committed sexual misconduct, and subsequently murdered him with sharp glass and stones.

Police noted Suraj's criminal record, being out on bail for a previous case at the same police station. They emphasized that inquiries are ongoing to gather more insights into this gruesome act.

(With inputs from agencies.)