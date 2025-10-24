Ministry of Coal Drives Innovation with Special Campaign 5.0

In a bid to bolster cleanliness and operational efficiency, the Ministry of Coal, alongside its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), has embarked on a transformative journey through the Special Campaign 5.0. According to a statement by the ministry, significant progress has been achieved during the campaign's implementation phase from October 2 to October 31. A staggering 1,205 sites have been cleaned, encompassing a total area of 68,04,087 square feet, advancing towards the overall target of 82,51,511 square feet. From a targeted disposal of 8,678 metric tons of scrap, 5,813 metric tons have already been disposed of, generating a notable revenue of Rs. 22.87 crores.

Among the strategic rehabilitations, the historic 'Tally Bungalow' in the Bankola Area of Eastern Coalfields Limited has been repurposed into a Yoga and Recreation Center. This 80-year-old structure, originally constructed during the British era, has been renovated meticulously to retain its architectural essence, as noted by the ministry. Additionally, Northern Coalfields Limited has broken new ground by launching a comprehensive Vocational Training Portal on September 30, 2025, designed to streamline digital vocational training, evaluation, and certification processes for contractors' employees.

In a noteworthy cultural initiative, an erstwhile scrap-laden space at Jayant Area now flourishes as the Music Room 'JHANKAAR'. This innovative transformation promotes cultural expression and wellness among employees and their families, hailed as a model practice at NCL. The Music Room offers a platform for individuals, ranging from children to women, and from novices to seasoned artists, to explore and express their musical passions, replete with various musical instruments that foster community bonding and joy.

Further engaging community spirit, the Ministry of Coal orchestrated a Poetry and Speech Competition emphasizing 'Swachhata' and 'Swachh Bharat Mission' on October 22. This event acknowledged eight participant winners for their impactful contributions and shared visionary ideas advancing the Clean India movement. Similarly, a Cyber Security Quiz Competition held on October 10 saw enthusiastic employee participation, aimed at enhancing awareness of safe and responsible digital practices.

The Ministry of Coal remains resolute in upholding the ethos of Special Campaign 5.0, consistently prioritizing sustained cleanliness, efficiency, and innovation within its operations. The collaborative endeavors of the ministry and its PSUs underscore a steadfast commitment to the guiding principles of Swachh Bharat, propelling the coal sector towards a cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready trajectory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)