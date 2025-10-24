Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023: Celebrating Unity and Diversity

In a vibrant celebration of India's unity and diversity, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Known as the 'Iron Man of India,' Patel's legacy of national solidarity is commemorated annually on October 31st. This year's festivities promise to be particularly memorable.

Set in the picturesque Ekta Nagar with its 'Unity in Diversity' ethos, the event highlights Patel's role in unifying India's 562 princely states. A grand parade in Gujarat's Narmada district will showcase the valor of India's police forces, featuring contingents from the BSF, CRPF, and more, alongside dynamic cultural displays.

The parade will spotlight cavalry and camel contingents, martial arts demos, and feature a female-led Guard of Honour. Unique attractions include performances by indigenous dog breeds, nhancers of the BSF's operations, showcasing the spirit of self-reliance and Indian ingenuity. The diverse events capture the essence of national unity and patriotism.

