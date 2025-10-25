Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst ASEAN Summit in Malaysia
The Thai prime minister's absence may see him miss signing a crucial ceasefire deal with Cambodia, witnessed by President Trump. During the ASEAN summit, trade talks between the US and China were held amidst regional diplomacy. East Timor’s induction as ASEAN's 11th member also features prominently.
Thailand's Prime Minister is absent, potentially missing the ceasefire signing with Cambodia, which U.S. President Trump plans to witness this weekend. The ASEAN foreign ministers convened in Malaysia over the weekend, engaging in global diplomatic efforts alongside concurrent trade discussions between the United States and China.
President Trump arrives in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, aiming to oversee a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand after helping conclude a deadly border conflict. With Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul canceling his trip, discussions are underway regarding the signing responsibilities.
Amidst the annual ASEAN meeting, there's a push for trade multilateralism and deepened partnerships, particularly with East Timor as ASEAN's newest member. The U.S. and China seek to advance trade talks before looming tariffs escalate tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are pivotal in these discussions with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng.
