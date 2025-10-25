EU's Bold Move: Slashing Reliance on Chinese Raw Materials

The European Union is strategizing to reduce its dependence on Chinese critical raw materials, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Criticizing China for its tightened export restrictions on rare earths, von der Leyen announced plans to strengthen ties with countries such as Australia and Canada and to enhance recycling efforts within Europe.

Dubbed RESourceEU, this plan mirrors efforts from the REPowerEU initiative and seeks to protect Europe's vital industries by securing alternative supplies and fostering internal resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)