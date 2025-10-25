Left Menu

EU's Bold Move: Slashing Reliance on Chinese Raw Materials

The European Union is devising a strategic plan to reduce its reliance on Chinese critical raw materials. This initiative, named RESourceEU, aims at securing alternative sources and strengthening recycling efforts. The EU intends to partner with countries like Australia and Canada while boosting internal production and processing of these materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:11 IST
EU's Bold Move: Slashing Reliance on Chinese Raw Materials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is strategizing to reduce its dependence on Chinese critical raw materials, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Criticizing China for its tightened export restrictions on rare earths, von der Leyen announced plans to strengthen ties with countries such as Australia and Canada and to enhance recycling efforts within Europe.

Dubbed RESourceEU, this plan mirrors efforts from the REPowerEU initiative and seeks to protect Europe's vital industries by securing alternative supplies and fostering internal resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025