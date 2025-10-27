Fraudulent Army Officer Accused of Rape Under Arrest

A 27-year-old woman working at Safdarjung Hospital has reported being raped by a delivery boy who posed as an Army Lieutenant after meeting her on Instagram, Delhi Police disclosed on Monday.

The alleged perpetrator, Aarav Malik, fostered communication with her from April to September, posing as a Kashmir-posted Army officer, complete with photographs in military attire. During a visit to her home, he allegedly assaulted her after offering her food.

The police have registered a case and arrested Malik, a New Delhi resident employed by a top e-commerce firm who allegedly purchased an Army uniform online. In a separate incident, Delhi Police investigate claims by an 18-year-old MBBS student accusing a man of rape and blackmail at Adarsh Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)