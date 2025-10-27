Fraudulent Army Officer Accused of Rape Under Arrest
A woman claims she was raped by a delivery boy posing as an Army officer after befriending her on Instagram. The accused, arrested by Delhi Police, allegedly used false military credentials to deceive and assault her. Another sexual assault case involves an 18-year-old MBBS student and a Haryana resident.
A 27-year-old woman working at Safdarjung Hospital has reported being raped by a delivery boy who posed as an Army Lieutenant after meeting her on Instagram, Delhi Police disclosed on Monday.
The alleged perpetrator, Aarav Malik, fostered communication with her from April to September, posing as a Kashmir-posted Army officer, complete with photographs in military attire. During a visit to her home, he allegedly assaulted her after offering her food.
The police have registered a case and arrested Malik, a New Delhi resident employed by a top e-commerce firm who allegedly purchased an Army uniform online. In a separate incident, Delhi Police investigate claims by an 18-year-old MBBS student accusing a man of rape and blackmail at Adarsh Nagar.
