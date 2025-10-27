Left Menu

Gold and Silver Hit by US-China Trade Optimism

Gold and silver saw significant declines in the futures market, influenced by optimism over a US-China trade deal and a strong dollar. Gold futures fell on both the MCX and the global stage, with silver following a similar trend. Investors are warned about potential short-term volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:32 IST
Gold and Silver Hit by US-China Trade Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and silver prices slumped on Monday as optimism about a potential trade agreement between the US and China, coupled with a robust dollar, diminished the appeal of these safe-haven assets. The downturn was observed in both domestic and international futures markets.

On India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December saw a drop of Rs 1,546, marking a 1.25% decline, while silver futures for December delivery decreased by Rs 1,964. Likewise, comex gold futures internationally declined by USD 61.69 to USD 4,076.11 per ounce.

Analysts caution investors to brace for short-term volatility. Developments in trade talks, coupled with upcoming central bank decisions, could further influence market dynamics. A Federal Reserve rate cut is anticipated, with other central banks likely maintaining their current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
2
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India
3
India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

 India
4
Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025