Uttarakhand Leads with Vigilance and Green Initiatives

In a push towards transparency and environmental sustainability, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister launched a vigilance campaign against corruption and introduced a 'Green Cess' on vehicles entering the state. These initiatives aim to promote transparency and reduce pollution as the state celebrates 25 years of formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 13:00 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates "Vigilance - Our Shared Responsibility" Awareness Campaign (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Campaign, themed 'Vigilance - Our Shared Responsibility,' at the Secretariat in Dehradun. The drive seeks to foster transparency and eradicate corruption throughout the state by November 9, the State Foundation Day.

Addressing the press, CM Dhami reiterated the government's commitment to transparency, urging officials to eliminate corruption in their work. "Our campaign aims to ensure citizens face no inconvenience in their dealings," he stated.

The state, marking its 25th anniversary, announced a 'Green Cess' on incoming vehicles to fund pollution control and infrastructure improvements, aligning with the pledge for cleaner air and healthier living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

