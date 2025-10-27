Uttarakhand Leads with Vigilance and Green Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Campaign, themed 'Vigilance - Our Shared Responsibility,' at the Secretariat in Dehradun. The drive seeks to foster transparency and eradicate corruption throughout the state by November 9, the State Foundation Day.

Addressing the press, CM Dhami reiterated the government's commitment to transparency, urging officials to eliminate corruption in their work. "Our campaign aims to ensure citizens face no inconvenience in their dealings," he stated.

The state, marking its 25th anniversary, announced a 'Green Cess' on incoming vehicles to fund pollution control and infrastructure improvements, aligning with the pledge for cleaner air and healthier living standards.

