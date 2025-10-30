Left Menu

Trump and Xi Strike Temporary Trade Truce

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping reached a temporary trade agreement, cutting tariffs on Chinese imports to incentivize fentanyl regulation and resuming U.S. soybean purchases. The deal, struck in South Korea, aims to pause tensions but remains a temporary solution in the ongoing trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, agreed to trim tariffs on Chinese imports. This strategic move was in exchange for Beijing's commitment to regulate the illegal fentanyl trade, a key concern for the United States. Talks took place in South Korea, marking the first direct communication between the leaders since 2019.

The agreement also includes China's pledge to resume U.S. soybean purchases and keep the export of rare earths flowing. Furthermore, China's approval of TikTok under U.S. controlled ownership signals a shift in the ongoing economic tensions between the two global powers. Despite these breakthroughs, trade experts caution that this deal is merely a temporary reprieve.

While global markets reacted tepidly to the announcement, the discussions are seen as a strategic pause rather than a complete resolution of the trade war's structural issues. The deal avoids immediate escalations but leaves unresolved geopolitical tensions that could reignite at any time, showing the fragile nature of this temporary truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

