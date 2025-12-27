Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Mission to the U.S.: Seeking Peace Solutions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that he was en route to the U.S. for discussions with President Donald Trump in Florida. The key agenda is finding a compromise on a peace framework to end Russia's ongoing war.

Speaking to reporters through audio messages, Zelenskiy stressed that security guarantees from Washington are crucial to ensuring a peaceful resolution. The range of these guarantees will largely depend on what President Trump is willing to offer.

The diplomatic mission underscores the importance of U.S. involvement in achieving lasting peace in the region, with Zelenskiy hopeful for a pragmatic compromise.

