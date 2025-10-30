Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over Chhath Puja, Defends Against Allegations

In a fresh political controversy, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Thursday staunchly defended Rahul Gandhi against BJP's criticism over his comments related to the Chhath Puja celebrations. Shukla emphasized that Gandhi had, in fact, honored the festival, meeting and congratulating the people of Bihar during the occasion.

Accusing the BJP of spreading falsehoods, Shukla reiterated that the Congress party had shown full reverence to Chhath Maiya, the deity worshipped during the festival. He also referenced Gandhi's call for the youth of Bihar to participate in the festivities. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed echoed these sentiments, lambasting the BJP and JDU for failing to address Bihar's development issues.

Mohamed cited the lack of proper schools and medical facilities as indicators of the Bihar government's failures, while labor migration continued unabated. Meanwhile, Gandhi stirred further debate by criticizing the existence of 'two Indias,' pointing out the artificiality of PM Narendra Modi's Chhath Puja rituals in a 'fake Yamuna' set up by the BJP for a ceremony. This allegation was supported by the Aam Aadmi Party, which accused the BJP of creating the illusion of a clean river specifically for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)