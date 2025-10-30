Innovative Collaborations: Equirus, Drip Capital, and TCS Propel Financial and Sustainability Goals

Financial services firm Equirus announced plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore for a private equity fund, with collaboration from industry expert Srinath Srinivasan. This initiative signifies a substantial move in the late-stage private equity sector.

Trade finance specialist Drip Capital revealed securing a USD 50 million loan from TD Bank, aiming to expand its support to small and medium enterprises globally. Since its inception, Drip Capital has facilitated over USD 8 billion in trade transactions for more than 11,000 companies worldwide.

In another development, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to assist Tata Motors in sustainability ventures. The strategic five-year partnership intends to enhance Tata Motors' environmental efforts through effective sustainability reporting, marking a significant stride in green corporate practices.

