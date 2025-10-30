Innovative Collaborations: Equirus, Drip Capital, and TCS Propel Financial and Sustainability Goals
Equirus is raising Rs 1,500 crore to establish a private equity fund with Srinath Srinivasan. Drip Capital secures USD 50 million from TD Bank to boost trade finance globally. TCS collaborates with Tata Motors to enhance sustainability and environmental impact. The initiatives signify key growth and sustainability strides.
Financial services firm Equirus announced plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore for a private equity fund, with collaboration from industry expert Srinath Srinivasan. This initiative signifies a substantial move in the late-stage private equity sector.
Trade finance specialist Drip Capital revealed securing a USD 50 million loan from TD Bank, aiming to expand its support to small and medium enterprises globally. Since its inception, Drip Capital has facilitated over USD 8 billion in trade transactions for more than 11,000 companies worldwide.
In another development, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to assist Tata Motors in sustainability ventures. The strategic five-year partnership intends to enhance Tata Motors' environmental efforts through effective sustainability reporting, marking a significant stride in green corporate practices.
