Pasta Politics: EU Steps In to Douse US-Italy Tariff Tensions

The EU's trade chief intervened to aid Italy in resolving a tariff dispute with the US. The conflict stems from a US decision to impose a 107% total duty on Italian pasta due to alleged dumping practices. Barilla and other companies are affected, risking significant impacts on Italy's export market.

The European Union's chief trade official has proactively engaged with U.S. counterparts to address a brewing tariff dispute threatening Italy's pasta industry. The transatlantic tariff war flared when the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an additional 92% duty on Italian pasta imports, accusing two Italian producers, La Molisana and Garofalo, of dumping practices from mid-2023 to June 2024.

Describing the 107% combined tariff on pasta imports as 'unacceptable,' EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasized the lack of comprehensive evidence backing the U.S. decision. Sefcovic communicated his concerns directly to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, aiming to rectify this issue diplomatically.

Italy's pasta exports, a cornerstone of its economic and cultural framework, stand to suffer. The U.S. ranks among Italy's top pasta markets, with exports to the country hitting nearly $800 million in 2024. The resolution of these tariffs is critical to maintaining the robust global presence of Italy's pasta industry.

