ASHA Workers Shift Protest Strategy After 265 Days

After 265 days of protest, ASHA workers outside the Kerala Secretariat have ended their current agitation, demanding increased honorarium and benefits. Despite minimal government response, they achieved some concessions, including a modest honorarium increase. Future protests will move to grassroots levels and involve campaigning against the ruling party in local elections.

After 265 days of continuous protest, ASHA workers, who have been demanding a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits, have ended their demonstration outside the Kerala Secretariat. The protest was led by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), which announced a shift in strategy.

Despite limited success with the government increasing their honorarium by only Rs 1,000 per month, ASHA workers viewed it as a significant victory in their long battle. They plan to take their protests to the grassroots level across districts and campaign against the current government in the upcoming local body polls.

KAHWA general secretary M A Bindu criticized the government's minimal response, highlighting the increased cost of living. While the central government also raised incentives slightly, the workers are determined to push for full demands and are planning future protests.

