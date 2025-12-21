Left Menu

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Mahayuti's Resounding Victory Sets Stage for Municipal Elections

Maharashtra's local body polls ended with the Mahayuti coalition, led by BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, emerging victorious. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the performance, describing it as a precursor to January's municipal elections. Shinde highlighted the Shiv Sena's success and dismissed potential alliances among rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial lead-up to the municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 15, the Maharashtra local body polls have showcased the prevailing political preferences of the electorate. As vote counting continued on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the triumph of the Mahayuti alliance as a reflection of effective governance and development-focused leadership. Initial trends indicate a substantial lead for the coalition of BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

Shinde celebrated the coalition's success, declaring the election outcome a definitive endorsement of the Shiv Sena's and BJP's strategies. The Deputy Chief Minister referred to the results as a mere 'trailer,' predicting a similar outcome in the upcoming municipal votes. He dismissed any significant impact from potential opposition alliances, stressing that voters favor parties with tangible achievements over those engaging in traditional political theatrics.

Highlighting the Shiv Sena's electoral strike rate, Shinde noted the party's impressive reach across Maharashtra, beyond its traditional strongholds of Mumbai and Thane. Despite the adversities faced, he maintained that the Mahayuti's cohesive strategy led to a compelling victory. Shinde asserted the public's clear preference for the Shiv Sena's ideology, aligning with Balasaheb Thackeray's vision, and thanked grassroots supporters for their pivotal role in securing the coalition's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

