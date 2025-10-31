Trump Revives Nuclear Testing: A Bold Move Amid Global Tensions

On Friday, President Donald Trump confirmed plans for the U.S. to resume nuclear testing, though he was cagey on specific details regarding underground tests, a hallmark of Cold War-era experimentation.

"You'll find out very soon," Trump remarked aboard Air Force One en route to Palm Beach, Florida, when pressed about underground testing. He justified the decision by citing similar actions from other nations.

Trump's earlier announcement via social media emphasized restarting nuclear tests, paused for 33 years, as a firm message to China and Russia amid trade talks in Busan, South Korea. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth endorsed the move for maintaining deterrence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)