Rains and Cooler Temperatures Drive Down Power Consumption by 6%

Power consumption in the country decreased by 6% in October to 132 billion units compared to the same month last year. The drop is primarily attributed to decreased use of cooling appliances due to unseasonal rain and cooler temperatures. October's peak power demand fell to 210.71 GW.

In a significant development, the country's power consumption decreased by 6% in October, bringing it down to 132 billion units compared to the 140.47 billion units recorded the same month last year. This decline is primarily attributed to the reduced use of cooling appliances, experts report.

The drop in energy use was further influenced by unseasonal rains that swept through various parts of the country, as well as the arrival of cooler temperatures with the onset of the winter season.

Additionally, peak power demand in October stood at 210.71 gigawatts, a sharp decline from the 219.22 gigawatts recorded in October 2024 as cooler temperatures reduced the need for artificial cooling. Experts foresee similar trends in November.

