Ukrainian Drone Strike Shakes Russian Black Sea Oil Port

A significant Ukrainian drone attack targeted one of Russia's major Black Sea oil ports on Sunday. The strike resulted in a fire and damage to at least one ship as Ukraine continues to aim at undermining Russia's war effort by focusing on its energy infrastructure.

Over recent months, Ukraine has been hitting Russian oil refineries, storage depots, and pipelines to weaken the Russian economy. Social media showed footage of a terminal and a tanker in flames, but the timing and location of the images couldn't be verified immediately by Reuters.

Russian officials confirmed that two foreign vessels were damaged in the attack at Tuapse, a critical Black Sea oil terminal, leading to a fire. The regional emergency operational headquarters reported no casualties and extinguished fires but noted damage to the terminal's facilities. The Tuapse plant, crucial for oil exports, supplies products like naphtha and high-sulphur diesel mainly to Asian markets.

