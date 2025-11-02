Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Initiative: Rescuing Children from Child Begging

Punjab's government, led by Minister Baljit Kaur, has rescued 704 children from child begging through 'Project Jiwanjot' and 'Project Jiwanjot 2.0'. These projects ensure rehabilitation and protection, with actions like DNA testing to prevent trafficking. Enrollments in education and health schemes are part of their rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:14 IST
In a significant move to combat child begging, Punjab's government has successfully rescued 704 children under its initiatives 'Project Jiwanjot' and 'Project Jiwanjot 2.0', as announced by Minister Baljit Kaur.

The projects, which began in July 2024, focus on monthly rescue drives and aim to rehabilitate rescued children using various welfare programs. An essential aspect of the program includes conducting DNA tests to verify familial relationships, deterring human trafficking, and exploiting organized begging rackets.

Through these efforts, many children have been reintegrated into education and healthcare systems. The public is urged to report instances of child begging to ensure ongoing protection and safe childhoods for all children in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

