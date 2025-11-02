Punjab's Bold Initiative: Rescuing Children from Child Begging

In a significant move to combat child begging, Punjab's government has successfully rescued 704 children under its initiatives 'Project Jiwanjot' and 'Project Jiwanjot 2.0', as announced by Minister Baljit Kaur.

The projects, which began in July 2024, focus on monthly rescue drives and aim to rehabilitate rescued children using various welfare programs. An essential aspect of the program includes conducting DNA tests to verify familial relationships, deterring human trafficking, and exploiting organized begging rackets.

Through these efforts, many children have been reintegrated into education and healthcare systems. The public is urged to report instances of child begging to ensure ongoing protection and safe childhoods for all children in Punjab.

