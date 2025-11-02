Punjab's Bold Initiative: Rescuing Children from Child Begging
Punjab's government, led by Minister Baljit Kaur, has rescued 704 children from child begging through 'Project Jiwanjot' and 'Project Jiwanjot 2.0'. These projects ensure rehabilitation and protection, with actions like DNA testing to prevent trafficking. Enrollments in education and health schemes are part of their rehabilitation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to combat child begging, Punjab's government has successfully rescued 704 children under its initiatives 'Project Jiwanjot' and 'Project Jiwanjot 2.0', as announced by Minister Baljit Kaur.
The projects, which began in July 2024, focus on monthly rescue drives and aim to rehabilitate rescued children using various welfare programs. An essential aspect of the program includes conducting DNA tests to verify familial relationships, deterring human trafficking, and exploiting organized begging rackets.
Through these efforts, many children have been reintegrated into education and healthcare systems. The public is urged to report instances of child begging to ensure ongoing protection and safe childhoods for all children in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi made India secure, safe, prosperous, launched various welfare schemes, claims Amit Shah at poll rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
Desperate Plea: Haryana Men's Ordeal in Iran Highlights Human Trafficking
From Despair to Hope: The Courageous Fight Against Human Trafficking
NCW Intensifies Efforts Against Cross-Border Human Trafficking with Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles