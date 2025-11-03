Aquilius Investment Partners Sets Benchmark with $1.1 Billion Asia Pacific Real Estate Secondaries Fund

In a remarkable achievement, Singapore-based Aquilius Investment Partners has raised $1.1 billion for its second Asia Pacific real estate secondaries fund. This milestone establishes it as the region's largest such fund, reflecting a burgeoning interest in secondary investments globally.

According to data provider Preqin, secondary deals are among the fastest-growing strategies, with projections indicating global alternative assets could reach $29.2 trillion by 2029. Secondaries, expected to expand annually by 13.1% through 2029, are primarily driven by slow exit rates and heightened demand from private wealth investors.

Aquilius, founded in 2021 by ex-Partners Group and Blackstone executives, operates Asia's largest real estate secondaries platform. The firm plans to focus remaining capital on Japan, Korea, India, and Australia, with a keen interest in new economy sectors, highlighting its strategic foresight.