Tragic Rangareddy Bus Accident Sparks Urgent Response

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed shock over the Rangareddy bus accident, urging immediate medical aid for the injured. The Telangana government, along with the Union Government, is addressing the incident's aftermath. Emergency teams have been deployed, and a control room is operational to manage the situation efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:42 IST
BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed deep shock following a devastating accident involving an RTC bus and a tipper lorry in Rangareddy district, Telangana. The collision resulted in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway, prompting calls for rapid response and aid.

The MP has urged the Telangana government to swiftly provide medical assistance to the victims and assured that the Union Government stands ready to extend all necessary support. The accident, occurring near Khanapur Gate under Chevella police jurisdiction, has prompted immediate action from local authorities, with investigations underway to determine further details.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed senior officials, including the RTC MD, Transport Commissioner, and Fire DG, to supervise rescue operations on-site. A dedicated control room has been established at the Secretariat to coordinate efforts, while the CM stays informed about developments regarding the incident's severity and aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

