India's Urea Imports Surge to Meet Agricultural Demand

India's urea imports doubled to 58.62 lakh tonnes from April-October 2025, as the government ensured ample fertilizer supply for farmers. This increase supports a strong agricultural season and builds buffer stocks for future needs, with domestic production showing steady growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's urea imports have seen a significant surge, doubling to 58.62 lakh tonnes between April and October 2025, according to a government statement released on Monday. This substantial increase aims to satisfy the rising domestic demand as the nation embarks on its summer sowing season.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers reported that the import figure for this period has more than doubled compared to the 24.76 lakh tonnes imported in the same timeframe last year. Additionally, a further 17.5 lakh tonnes of urea imports are scheduled for the months of November and December 2025.

The Department of Fertilizers emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate fertilizer supply for farmers during the kharif 2025 season. Government efforts ensured all farmers received the necessary urea without shortage, with nationwide availability reaching 230.53 lakh tonnes against a demand for 185.39 lakh tonnes. The strategic boost in imports has not only catered to immediate needs but also established a resilient buffer stock for the upcoming rabi season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

