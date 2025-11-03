Andhra Pradesh Approves Rs 2,637 Crore Tariff Subsidy for Power Distribution
The Andhra Pradesh government approved a Rs 2,637 crore advance tariff subsidy for the third quarter of FY26 to power distribution companies. This is part of a broader Rs 12,939 crore subsidy plan for the fiscal year to comply with the Electricity Act, 2003.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 2,637 crore to power distribution companies to cover the tariff subsidy for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, according to an official statement.
K Vijayanand, the Special Chief Secretary for Energy, noted that the Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) reported that distribution companies have made advance claims for the subsidy applicable to all power consumer categories.
In compliance with Section 65 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the state government is mandated to pay the subsidy amount in advance every quarter. The state had already earmarked Rs 12,939 crore for the entire fiscal year 2025-26 to support this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
