Epsilon Carbon Sets $20 Million Sights on Bahrain for CTP Expansion

Leading coal tar pitch manufacturer Epsilon Carbon has revealed a $20-million investment plan in the Kingdom of Bahrain aimed at establishing liquid coal tar pitch manufacturing facilities.

The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) to consider a long-term supply arrangement. This strategic move is part of Epsilon's efforts to boost its production capacity to 500,000 tonnes by next year, catering to heightened demand in the Middle East.

The announcement was made by Managing Director Vikram Handa during the 3rd Gateway Gulf Investment Forum. Handa highlighted the importance of the agreement with Alba to promote sustainable regional industrial growth. Alongside this project, Epsilon Carbon is expanding globally, with initiatives in the US, Finland, and Germany, while scaling up domestic operations in Karnataka and Odisha, India.

(With inputs from agencies.)