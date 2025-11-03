Left Menu

Mexican Remittances Experience Significant Decline

Mexico witnessed a 2.7% decrease in remittances year-over-year in September, totaling $5.21 billion. This marks six consecutive months of decline, unlike other Central American nations, which saw increases in 2025.

03-11-2025
In September, Mexico faced a 2.7% drop in remittances compared to the previous year, according to the nation's central bank. Totaling $5.21 billion, the decline marks a troubling trend as it represents the sixth consecutive month of diminishing year-over-year remittances.

This downward trend stands in stark contrast to the economic dynamics in other Central American countries, which reported significant increases in remittances for the year 2025. The continued decline raises concerns over the financial support typically provided by such monetary inflows.

The development could have far-reaching implications for Mexican households that rely on this critical source of income, potentially affecting financial stability in local economies. Economic experts are closely monitoring the situation as the year progresses.

