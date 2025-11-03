Anil Ambani's Assets Under Scrutiny in Extensive ED Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in its money laundering investigation by attaching assets worth more than Rs 7,500 crore, linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and related entities.

This follows a series of provisional orders issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, implicating various properties associated with Ambani's group companies. The allegations point to fraudulent diversion of public funds by these companies.

Despite these developments, Reliance Infrastructure maintains business continuity, stating that the recent ED orders and ongoing insolvency proceedings have had no impact on its operations. The agency's findings stem from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR, as it continues to uncover extensive financial misconduct.

