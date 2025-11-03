Left Menu

Prince William Shines Spotlight on Earthshot Prize Amidst Royal Scandal

Prince William travels to Brazil focusing on the Earthshot Prize aiming to highlight environmental projects amidst the backdrop of the royal family scandal involving Prince Andrew. The trip seeks to increase visibility for the global environmental prize before the awards ceremony and the United Nations COP30 climate summit.

Prince William

Prince William has embarked on his inaugural Latin American journey, arriving in Brazil for this week's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The trip aims to shift attention back to his philanthropic causes, particularly environmental efforts, amidst ongoing royal family scandals.

The visit comes shortly after King Charles publicly stripped Prince Andrew of his title. William seeks to focus on the Earthshot Prize, a multi-million-dollar initiative awarding innovative climate change solutions.

The awards ceremony on November 5 will host celebrities like Kylie Minogue and Gilberto Gil, alongside global leaders and scientists, drawing attention away from familial controversies towards environmental innovation.

