West Bengal BJP Flags Alleged Document Forgery to Election Commission

The West Bengal BJP has called on the Election Commission to disregard what it describes as 'forged' documents allegedly issued by the Mamata Banerjee government to illegal infiltrators in the state. In a letter to the commission, the BJP accused the government of distributing backdated documents under the 'Duare Sarkar' initiative, with the aim of manipulating the voter roll.

The BJP highlighted the issuance of 'backdated and duplicate' birth certificates and suggested rejecting certificates issued after June 25, 2025, unless thoroughly verified. They accused local officials and political operatives of colluding in the issuance of duplicate certificates through false police reports of loss or damage to original documents.

Concerns were also raised regarding the authenticity of Aadhaar and EPIC cards used in issuing Permanent Residence Certificates. The BJP suggested that only certificates signed by Group-A officers be accepted, subject to cross-verification. There was also a push for scrutinized issuance of forest rights and caste certificates amid allegations of unauthorized documentation. The BJP insisted on a zero-tolerance approach for verifying all documents, especially those under judicial review, to ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)