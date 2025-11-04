Daring Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest of Coimbatore Gang Rape Suspects

In Coimbatore, three men have been arrested on charges of gang raping a 20-year-old college student in a suburban area, confirmed city Commissioner Saravana Sundar on Tuesday. Their arrest followed a dramatic encounter where they were shot in the leg while attempting to escape, leading to their hospitalization.

The incident unfolded Sunday night when the victim and a friend were accosted near Coimbatore International Airport. The assailants allegedly kidnapped the student after assaulting her companion, abandoning her subsequently. The friend's alert to authorities prompted a prompt rescue operation by the Peelamedu police.

Criticism from local political figures has been swift, with BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan denouncing the police's characterization of the area as remote. Highlighting ongoing anti-social activities, she and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, demand enhanced security to safeguard public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)