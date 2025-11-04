Left Menu

Daring Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest of Coimbatore Gang Rape Suspects

Three men have been arrested for the gang rape of a 20-year-old student in Coimbatore. The attackers were shot while trying to escape. Local leaders criticize the police for inadequate security, emphasizing the area's vulnerability to criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:46 IST
Daring Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest of Coimbatore Gang Rape Suspects
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Coimbatore, three men have been arrested on charges of gang raping a 20-year-old college student in a suburban area, confirmed city Commissioner Saravana Sundar on Tuesday. Their arrest followed a dramatic encounter where they were shot in the leg while attempting to escape, leading to their hospitalization.

The incident unfolded Sunday night when the victim and a friend were accosted near Coimbatore International Airport. The assailants allegedly kidnapped the student after assaulting her companion, abandoning her subsequently. The friend's alert to authorities prompted a prompt rescue operation by the Peelamedu police.

Criticism from local political figures has been swift, with BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan denouncing the police's characterization of the area as remote. Highlighting ongoing anti-social activities, she and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, demand enhanced security to safeguard public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025