SAEL Industries: Pioneering the Green Energy Revolution with Landmark IPO

SAEL Industries Ltd, a leader in converting agricultural waste to clean energy, is launching an IPO to raise Rs 4,575 crore. Proceeds will fund subsidiary investments and debt reduction. SAEL uniquely excels in biomass and solar energy, highlighting its global leadership in paddy-based energy conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SAEL Industries Ltd, a pioneer in clean energy solutions derived from agricultural waste, has submitted preliminary documents to markets regulator Sebi for an ambitious Rs 4,575 crore initial public offering (IPO) unveiled on Tuesday.

This IPO will consist of a fresh share issuance amounting to Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 825 crore by investor Norfund, as detailed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The company might also perform a pre-IPO share placement worth Rs 750 crore, potentially decreasing the fresh issue size.

Intending to channel Rs 2,812.5 crore of the IPO proceeds towards its subsidiaries, SAEL Solar P5 Private Ltd and SAEL Solar P4 Private Ltd, the company aims at repaying or prepaying specific borrowings while applying the remaining funds for corporate objectives.

With a total potential of 5,765.70 MW across its renewable projects, SAEL's unique focus lies in being an exclusive 100 percent paddy-based biomass waste energy firm, executing comprehensive operations from module manufacturing to energy project maintenance.

Positioned as the world's largest single industrial consumer of paddy straw, SAEL helps in reducing pollution, enhancing public health, and supporting rural agriculturists through its 11 biomass plants. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Ambit, and ICICI Securities orchestrate the offering management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

