Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as NDA and Opposition Trade Barbs
Congress MP Imran Masood critiqued the NDA for focusing on Rahul Gandhi instead of addressing Bihar's critical issues. Ahead of the Bihar elections, BJP leader Rituraj Sinha countered by claiming Gandhi's political influence in the state is negligible, praising the Modi-Nitish alliance's developmental efforts.
Political friction in Bihar intensifies as Congress MP Imran Masood targets the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing it of prioritizing critiques of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over addressing the pressing concerns of citizens in Bihar.
In a statement to ANI, Masood argued that the NDA has neglected significant issues such as unemployment and broken promises. "The focus seems to remain exclusively on Rahul Gandhi, while people in Bihar struggle with unfulfilled commitments," he stated.
Simultaneously, BJP leader Rituraj Sinha rebuffed these claims, suggesting Gandhi's impact in the elections is non-existent. He emphasized the faith shown by the public in the Modi-Nitish developmental initiatives, confident about a favorable outcome for the NDA in the upcoming polls.
