Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as NDA and Opposition Trade Barbs

Congress MP Imran Masood critiqued the NDA for focusing on Rahul Gandhi instead of addressing Bihar's critical issues. Ahead of the Bihar elections, BJP leader Rituraj Sinha countered by claiming Gandhi's political influence in the state is negligible, praising the Modi-Nitish alliance's developmental efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:02 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as NDA and Opposition Trade Barbs
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political friction in Bihar intensifies as Congress MP Imran Masood targets the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing it of prioritizing critiques of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over addressing the pressing concerns of citizens in Bihar.

In a statement to ANI, Masood argued that the NDA has neglected significant issues such as unemployment and broken promises. "The focus seems to remain exclusively on Rahul Gandhi, while people in Bihar struggle with unfulfilled commitments," he stated.

Simultaneously, BJP leader Rituraj Sinha rebuffed these claims, suggesting Gandhi's impact in the elections is non-existent. He emphasized the faith shown by the public in the Modi-Nitish developmental initiatives, confident about a favorable outcome for the NDA in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025