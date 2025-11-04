Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as NDA and Opposition Trade Barbs

Political friction in Bihar intensifies as Congress MP Imran Masood targets the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing it of prioritizing critiques of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over addressing the pressing concerns of citizens in Bihar.

In a statement to ANI, Masood argued that the NDA has neglected significant issues such as unemployment and broken promises. "The focus seems to remain exclusively on Rahul Gandhi, while people in Bihar struggle with unfulfilled commitments," he stated.

Simultaneously, BJP leader Rituraj Sinha rebuffed these claims, suggesting Gandhi's impact in the elections is non-existent. He emphasized the faith shown by the public in the Modi-Nitish developmental initiatives, confident about a favorable outcome for the NDA in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)