India's Mission LiFE: Reviving Ancient Conservation for Modern Sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's article about India's Mission LiFE, which seeks to rejuvenate traditional conservation practices, like Tamil Nadu's eri tanks and Rajasthan's johads, as deliberate acts of environmental service. The initiative emphasizes nurturing over negotiation for genuine sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spotlighted an insightful article penned by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, exploring India's Mission LiFE. The initiative aims to restore ancient conservation practices, such as the eri tank systems in Tamil Nadu and johads in Rajasthan, transforming them into deliberate acts of environmental stewardship.

As the official statement revealed, Prime Minister Modi stressed that genuine sustainability is rooted in nurturing rather than negotiations. This perspective is echoed by Minister Yadav, who in his article, emphasized the intertwining of personal choices with ecological outcomes, highlighting the success of public initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli yojana.

Within a year since its February 2024 inception, Mission LiFE has amassed 58 lakh applications, boosting India's rooftop solar capacity by 4.9 gigawatt. The initiative comprises three phases: reshaping demand to foster eco-friendly actions, transforming supply to drive industry changes, and enacting policy shifts. The ultimate goal is to galvanize individuals into becoming committed 'pro-planet' citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

