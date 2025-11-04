Lafarge on Trial: Financing Terrorism Allegations

Lafarge, a unit of international cement company Holcim, goes on trial in France facing serious charges of financing terrorism and violating European sanctions. The case revolves around its Syrian subsidiary paying militant groups, including the Islamic State and the Nusra Front, to maintain operations amid the Syrian civil war.

Investigative judges allege 5 million euros were paid between 2013 and 2014, a claim Lafarge contests despite similar admissions in a U.S. case where it paid $6 million for safe passage at checkpoints. This French trial, unprecedented for corporate financing terrorism charges, could result in significant fines and jail time for involved individuals.

The Jalabiya plant, central to these allegations, commenced operations months before Syria's uprising. Evidence suggests payments of 3 million euros secured passage through checkpoints, while 1.9 million euros were used to purchase materials from IS-controlled quarries. As the trial unfolds until December 16, Lafarge also faces investigation for complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria.

