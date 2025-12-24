A Light Amidst Darkness: Syrian Church's Resilient Faith After Tragedy

Amidst the solemn observance at Mar Elias Church in Syria, where 25 people perished in a suicide attack in June, the congregation gathered to honor those lost and reaffirm their unwavering faith.

With security forces vigilantly stationed outside, worshippers held a mass and illuminated a Christmas tree made of neon lights, adorned with photos of the June 22 attack victims. Among the deceased are three men hailed as heroes for confronting the bomber, preventing a potentially higher death toll.

The attack, which highlighted sectarian tensions, has not deterred the faithful. Despite ongoing challenges and fears of further violence, the Christian community stands united, driven by their steadfast belief in peace and resilience amidst adversity.