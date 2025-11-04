Left Menu

UK Treasury Chief Hints at Tax Hike Amid Economic Struggles

UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves is preparing to raise taxes, citing poor economic conditions and high national debt. Her upcoming budget aims for economic growth and fairness, while focusing on the public health service, national debt reduction, and inflation control. She faced criticism for renting her house without a license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold move, UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves announced intentions to raise taxes in an upcoming budget, pointing to a struggling economy and massive national debt as key motivators. The announcement comes three weeks ahead of the budget reveal, marking a shift from previous election pledges against tax hikes.

Reeves emphasized the need for national contribution to secure Britain's economic future, highlighting high-interest payments on the UK's significant debt and weaker than anticipated productivity as major influences. Global challenges further complicate the economic landscape, stressing the particularly vulnerable state of the British economy, which has lagged since the 2008 financial crisis.

Despite plans for fiscal changes, Reeves has faced her share of controversies, including criticism for her handling of past economic measures and a recent legal oversight concerning a rented property. Amid these pressures, she remains focused on implementing a budget centered on growth, fairness, and bolstering critical public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025