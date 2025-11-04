Odisha Man Abducted in Sudan: Efforts Underway for Safe Return
A resident of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur has been kidnapped by militants in Sudan. The state government and Indian authorities are actively working with the family for his safe evacuation. The man, who went to Sudan for work in 2022, was caught amid the local Civil War.
- Country:
- India
An individual hailing from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has reportedly been abducted by a militant group in Sudan, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The man had relocated to Sudan for employment opportunities in 2022, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagatsinghpur Ankit Verma.
The Odisha government is collaborating with both the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the individual's safe evacuation. "The local police are maintaining communication with the family to ensure they remain informed," said SP Verma.
The Jagatsinghpur police have initiated extensive measures following the abduction, including constant coordination with state and national agencies. Communication lines are open with various government bodies for a coordinated rescue effort.
ALSO READ
Typhoon Kalmaegi Lashes the Philippines: Rising Death Toll and Massive Evacuations
Technical Glitch Brings Mumbai Metro to a Standstill: Evacuation Chaos on Line 1
Typhoon Kalmaegi Threatens Eastern Philippines: Mass Evacuations Ordered
U.S. Orders Evacuation Amid Mali's Rising Insurgent Threat
U.S. Orders Staff Evacuation from Mali Amid Rising Insurgency Threat