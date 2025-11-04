Left Menu

Odisha Man Abducted in Sudan: Efforts Underway for Safe Return

A resident of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur has been kidnapped by militants in Sudan. The state government and Indian authorities are actively working with the family for his safe evacuation. The man, who went to Sudan for work in 2022, was caught amid the local Civil War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:06 IST
Odisha Man Abducted in Sudan: Efforts Underway for Safe Return
Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagatsinghpur Ankit Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An individual hailing from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has reportedly been abducted by a militant group in Sudan, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The man had relocated to Sudan for employment opportunities in 2022, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagatsinghpur Ankit Verma.

The Odisha government is collaborating with both the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the individual's safe evacuation. "The local police are maintaining communication with the family to ensure they remain informed," said SP Verma.

The Jagatsinghpur police have initiated extensive measures following the abduction, including constant coordination with state and national agencies. Communication lines are open with various government bodies for a coordinated rescue effort.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025