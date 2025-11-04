Odisha Man Abducted in Sudan: Efforts Underway for Safe Return

An individual hailing from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district has reportedly been abducted by a militant group in Sudan, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The man had relocated to Sudan for employment opportunities in 2022, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagatsinghpur Ankit Verma.

The Odisha government is collaborating with both the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the individual's safe evacuation. "The local police are maintaining communication with the family to ensure they remain informed," said SP Verma.

The Jagatsinghpur police have initiated extensive measures following the abduction, including constant coordination with state and national agencies. Communication lines are open with various government bodies for a coordinated rescue effort.