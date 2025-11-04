Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy in Indian States

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has commenced in 12 Indian states and territories, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with Booth Level Officers tasked with distributing enumeration forms door-to-door. The directive is to ensure all forms are completed within the month.

West Bengal's Rashbehari constituency Booth Level Officer, Rajesh Singh, explained their role in the swift completion of the enumeration process. In Tamil Nadu, District Election Officer K. Ilambhagavath oversaw urban area operations, ensuring the distribution process maintains momentum in locales such as Thoothukudi.

The Enumeration Phase, part of a larger timeline laid out by the Election Commission of India, involves critical deadlines, aiming to publish final voter lists by February 2026. However, opposition in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu highlights fears of disenfranchisement, with claims of political motives guiding the revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)