Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy in Indian States
The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins across 12 Indian states and territories, with a door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by Booth Level Officers. However, opposition from political parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu raises concerns over potential voter discrepancies, prompting legal actions.
- Country:
- India
The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has commenced in 12 Indian states and territories, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with Booth Level Officers tasked with distributing enumeration forms door-to-door. The directive is to ensure all forms are completed within the month.
West Bengal's Rashbehari constituency Booth Level Officer, Rajesh Singh, explained their role in the swift completion of the enumeration process. In Tamil Nadu, District Election Officer K. Ilambhagavath oversaw urban area operations, ensuring the distribution process maintains momentum in locales such as Thoothukudi.
The Enumeration Phase, part of a larger timeline laid out by the Election Commission of India, involves critical deadlines, aiming to publish final voter lists by February 2026. However, opposition in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu highlights fears of disenfranchisement, with claims of political motives guiding the revisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic World Cup Triumph
India-Israel Unite for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism, Regional Connectivity Strengthened
Navigating Bank Privatisation: A New Era for India's Financial Sector
Tri-Services Synergy: India's Path Toward Military Theaterisation
Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Production Set to Climb 16% in 2025-26