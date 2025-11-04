Lithuania Bolsters Defense with Rheinmetall Partnership

Lithuania has signed a memorandum of understanding with German defense giant Rheinmetall for the domestic production of propellants, as confirmed by the company on Tuesday.

The announcement accompanies the ongoing construction of a 300 million euro artillery ammunition plant in Lithuania, set to operate by late 2026 and produce tens of thousands of projectiles yearly. Rheinmetall's new Centre of Excellence is poised to achieve an annual production capacity of several hundred thousand propellant modules.

The initiative aims to address Europe's current limitations in powder and propellant systems, as stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. Lithuania's growing partnership with Rheinmetall includes a joint venture for maintaining combat vehicles and plans for another artillery plant in Latvia.

